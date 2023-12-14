Indiana basketball legend George McGinnis dies at 73
His Indiana basketball connections include George Washington High School, Indiana University and the Indiana Pacers — both in the ABA and NBA.
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — George McGinnis, who excelled on the hardcourt at all levels in the state of Indiana, has died. He was 73 years old.
The Indiana Pacers confirmed his passing Thursday morning on social media.
McGinnis led George Washington High School to the state basketball championship in 1969, earning Mr. Basketball honors in the state.
He then played one season of varsity basketball at Indiana University. That season, he led the Big Ten in scoring and rebounding, averaging 29.9 points and 14.7 rebounds as a sophomore in 1970-71.
He left Bloomington with two years of eligibility remaining, due to hardship, and signed with the Pacers, who then played in the American Basketball Association. He led the Pacers to two ABA championships while playing four years under coach Bobby “Slick” Leonard and was named co-MVP with Julius Irving after the 1974-75 season.
He moved to the NBA in 1976, playing seven years in the league, scoring more than 17,000 points in his 11 seasons of professional basketball.
McGinnis was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, the seventh person with IU basketball connections named to the hall.
This fall, McGinnis was inducted into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame.
McGinnis is one of four Pacers — Roger Brown, Mel Daniels and Reggie Miller — to have his Pacers jersey (No. 30) retired.
According to the Pacers, McGinnis’ burial will be private, but a celebration of life will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after the first of the year. Details will be announced at a later time.
McGinnis married his high school sweetheart, Lynda, who died in 2019. His parents, Willie and Burnie McGinnis, preceded him in death. McGinnis is survived by his sister, Bonnie.
The Simon Family and Pacers Sports & Entertainment issued the following statement:
