“I want my dog back:” Man hurt in Warren dog attack speaks out

WARREN, Ind. (WPTA) - A man hurt during a dog attack in Warren is speaking out for the first time.

On the night of Nov. 17, Tim Winters was walking his 4-year-old dog Daisy on a leash down an alley in the 600 block of North Main Street in Warren.

That’s when he says two pit bulls came out of their yard and attacked Winters and his dog. Winters says he was trying to save Daisy from one of the dog’s grips when the other bit him. He says the dog eventually let go of Daisy, but it was too late.

“I wrapped her up in my arms and I knew she was gone,” Winters said. “She was the best dog we ever had. She just had so much character. She took us over. She was very loving.”

A picture of Daisy, who was killed after being attacked by two other dogs. (WPTA)

Winters told police that the attack was unprovoked.

The dogs’ owner, Megan Anderson, now faces two Class C Misdemeanor counts of dog bite liability resulting in injury. A Class C misdemeanor is punishable by a minimum of 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.

The police report also states Anderson lied to police about which of her three dogs was involved in the attack and they were not current on their vaccines. Police say that Anderson “recklessly failed to take reasonable steps to restrain her dog.” The report also states that the dogs were also involved in other attacks.

Winters eventually went to the hospital for his injuries. He was told he needed stitches and says you could see the bone in part of his hands. He said they have started to heal but he’s still struggling with the emotional toll of that day.

Winters says he wants the dogs out of the neighborhood. Officials have not yet decided what to do next.

