Endangered painted pups thriving at Potawatomi Zoo thanks to golden retriever

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Potawatomi Zoo are thanking the community for stepping up after they helped leaders find a golden retriever to help raise three newborn endangered animals.

According to zoo leaders, fewer than 7,000 adult African painted dogs remain in the wild. The animals are considered endangered because of their declining population, often targeted by hunters for threatening livestock.

Executive Director Josh Sisk says there has been a lot of conservation work in accredited zoos across the country to make sure the painted dog population is sustainable.

Back in September, the zoo had exciting news to share: one of their adult painted dogs gave birth to three pups.

The unnamed painted dog pups, currently identified as Blue, Red, and Orange for the colors the staff have used to track them since birth, were born to mother Bleu and father Maurice. (Potawatomi Zoo)

“To be able to contribute to this population in zoos is remarkable because it’s been about three years since there’s been any painted dogs born in the United States, so this is pretty significant,” Sisk says.

Although the births were significant, Sisk says it has been an emotionally draining past few months for the staff in making sure the pups were properly cared for. He says they could tell immediately the mother was not going to be able to raise the pups and they had to intervene and hand-raise the litter.

In order for them to act like a painted dog, they have to be raised by dogs, he says.

That’s where Kassy comes in. Sisk says the female golden retriever had recently given birth and could help the pups be raised in a canine social structure.

He says the community helped spread the word, bringing Kassy to the pups’ rescue.

Kassy immediately accepted the painted dog puppies as if they were her own and began to nurse and care for them. (Potawatomi Zoo)

“That’s what was pretty amazing. I think we pulled the pups in at 6 p.m., by 9 a.m. the next morning, the rumor had spread through the community that we were looking for a dog and we already had a lactating female at the zoo that had her own puppies, so it was pretty remarkable the community support we had in being able to find a dog so they could have a mom.”

The puppies have made incredible progress in the past few weeks, and Sisk says he hopes to have them on exhibit soon.

But he says their real goal for the dogs is to have them join a pack of their own, likely at other zoos, to help contribute to the animal’s population.

“It’s a true example of the commitment that zoos have for conservation,” Sisk says. “When we talk about being an accredited zoo, it’s really about the sustainability of these populations.”

