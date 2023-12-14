COURT DOCS: Bad energy, drama at party led to Tuesday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a 23-year-old Tuesday was asked to leave a party with the two underage girls he brought shortly before the shooting took place, court records show.

Suspect Tommy Gray and his alleged victim were both attending a birthday party before the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Brian Martin. Gray, another man and two girls were told to leave after the girls were “unruly” and they agreed, one witness told police, but the men wanted to leave one of the girls behind.

Pearson followed Gray out to his car, arguing about the girl the men were trying to leave behind, court records show. A witness heard Blair say, “I don’t play that s***” to Pearson before jumping out of his car with a gun.

Multiple witnesses identified Blair as the man arguing with Pearson before the shooting.

Another witness, identified in the affidavit as the man who was with Gray, said Pearson punched the defendant in the mouth, court records show. He said Blair then shot Pearson.

When Martin spoke to Blair, he said he got into a verbal and physical altercation outside of the party, but said he didn’t go there looking for trouble, court documents say. Blair then asked Martin if they had spoken to anyone else and told him that people were shooting at him outside of the party.

Blair then asked to call his mom and repeatedly apologized to her, court records show. He told her it was self-defense and that police were not listening to him, adding that the guns were not his.

After the phone call, police attempted to ask Blair direct questions about the shooting, Martin wrote. He was allegedly met by Blair telling him “no comment.”

Blair said he knew he was going to jail and going away for a long time.

