COURT DOCS: 20-person fight among ServePro employees led to Red Roof Inn shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - At least 20 ServePro employees, coming from Chicago and Louisville to work on the Red Roof Inn, were involved in a fight Saturday before a fatal shooting claimed the life of a 26-year-old man, newly released court records show.

The fight was sparked by a supervisor of the Chicago crew confronting the Louisville crew about not getting work done, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Geraud Bartels. Shortly after the fight broke out, Tommy Gray, the 21-year-old suspect believed to have shot and killed Keelin Woods, allegedly fired a shot into the air.

He then chased down Woods and his brother near storage pods on the property, court records show. Woods’ brother told police Gray fired at him and missed, then shot at Woods, causing him to collapse.

Gray then allegedly fired several more shots.

The victims’ cousin told police he ran up to Gray and confronted him after shooting, hitting him in the head with a rock, court records show. Gray was knocked to the ground and struck repeatedly with the rock.

Several other unnamed members of the Chicago ServePro crew also allegedly struck Gray with rocks and crowbars.

The victims’ cousin said he was able to disarm Gray and attempted to shoot him with the gun, but it jammed, court records show. Gray was able to get away from the group and to his vehicle, striking other cars as he fled the scene.

Gray was arrested and is currently being held in the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections pending extradition. He faces murder and attempted murder charges in Allen County, as well as a sentencing enhancement for using a gun.

