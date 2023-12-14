23-year-old facing child pornography charges following citizen tip, police say

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning on a child pornography charge after a citizen submitted a tip to investigators, police say.

Officers say on Nov. 7, the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited regarding a local man. Following an investigation, police say they found files containing child phonography on at least one electronic device belonging to 23-year-old Diego Elisha Velasquez.

Early Thursday morning, detectives from the Fort Wayne Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section served a search warrant at Velasquez’s home on Forest Hill Avenue and collected several electronics.

Officers say the man admitted to viewing the obscene material and was arrested. He is currently facing one count of possession of child pornography.

“The Fort Wayne Police Department would like to remind citizens that searching for and viewing CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material] is the same as possessing CSAM and carries the same penalties,” officers said in a release.

