Two Saturdays left to meet Santa and his reindeer at the Botanical Conservatory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Santa and his reindeer will be at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory for two more Saturdays before Christmas.

This holiday season the Botanical Conservatory has hosted Santa and Reindeer Saturdays for the past two weeks and they’ll also be there on the 16th and 23rd of December.

There’s a chance to take a picture with Santa and meet one of his reindeer. You can also experience the “Timeless Tradition” holiday exhibit while you’re there.

The event is from noon until 4 p.m. and regular conservatory admission fees apply. Santa does take a break from 2-2:30 as well.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.