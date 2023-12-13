Two Saturdays left to meet Santa and his reindeer at the Botanical Conservatory

Two Saturdays left to meet Santa and his reindeer at the Botanical Conservatory
By Samantha Condra
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Santa and his reindeer will be at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory for two more Saturdays before Christmas.

This holiday season the Botanical Conservatory has hosted Santa and Reindeer Saturdays for the past two weeks and they’ll also be there on the 16th and 23rd of December.

There’s a chance to take a picture with Santa and meet one of his reindeer. You can also experience the “Timeless Tradition” holiday exhibit while you’re there.

The event is from noon until 4 p.m. and regular conservatory admission fees apply. Santa does take a break from 2-2:30 as well.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD investigating after several shots fired in parking lot of W State Kroger
FWPD investigating after several shots fired in West State Plaza lot Monday
ISP investigating fatal crash on Indiana Toll Road
ISP: One killed in Toll Road crash Tuesday morning
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at the Waynedale Kroger on Dec. 7.
GoFundMe started for family of slain Kroger cashier
Sherman Blvd Overnight Shooting
Man dead after Tuesday morning shooting on northwest side
String of Door Dash robberies tied to alias ‘John Wick’
String of DoorDash robberies tied to alias ‘John Wick’

Latest News

Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at the Waynedale Kroger on Dec. 7.
GoFundMe started for family of slain Kroger cashier
Festival of Gingerbread
Final week of the Festival of Gingerbread
New Haven photographer’s passion project takes her across the country
New Haven photographer’s passion project takes her across the country
Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders is participating in the Adams Elementary toy drive.
Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders is participating in the Adams Elementary toy drive