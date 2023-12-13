Two people safe, two pets killed in early morning fire on city's south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne fire crews responded to a house fire on the city’s south side early Wednesday.

Fire officials say they were called to the 5900 block of South Calhoun Street around 5 a.m.

Crews said when they arrived, smoke came from multiple areas of the home, and two people had evacuated safely.

A news release says two cats died in the fire and were recovered from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

