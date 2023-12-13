Two local companies coming together for YWCA roof donation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two local businesses are gifting a portion of a roof to YWCA Northeast Indiana’s soon-to-be home.

Shawnee Construction and Maumee River Roofing are donating labor and materials to the organization to help fix an aged and crumbling section of the roof that was thought to be in better condition. Shawnee Construction President Matt Schenkel said when his company noticed the damage, they knew the section would need to be replaced and that it was not in the YWCA’s budget.

“With everything YWCA does to help the community, we felt an obligation to help them succeed in their mission,” Schenkel said.

Shawnee Construction donated a portion of the roof and reached out to Maumee River Roofing to see if they would be willing to donate the labor and materials to finish the project.

“Between the two companies, the roof will be replaced, and the project can continue without additional expense to YWCA,” Schenkel said. “We are honored to be part of this project and help with such a worthy cause.”

Megan Ranney, Maumee River Roofing’s chief of staff, said her company chose to take part in the project because of YWCA’s work in the community.

“At Maumee River Roofing, we are about making an impact and we want to partner with other organizations who are making an impact in our community as well,” Ranney said. “Without the community of northeast Indiana, we truly would not be able to do what we do or serve our community.”

YWCA’s new home will be in the former Don Hall’s Guesthouse. The agency hopes to house all of it’s operations in the building by summer 2024.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.