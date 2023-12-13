Steuben County Sheriff warns of phone scam

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam that has already resulted in some financial loss.

Multiple reports have been made regarding phone calls coming from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office, demanding money to resolve an arrest warrant and using the fear of being arrested to convince people to pay. Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson says the department will not call people to demand money for any reason.

Registered sex offenders appear to be the main target of the scam, but Robinson says anyone could potentially be called.

The calls typically originate outside of the United States and the money typically goes overseas, Robinson said. Because of this, callers may have a foreign accent, he added.

Those with questions about the scam should call the sheriff’s office at 260-668-1000 ext. 5000.

