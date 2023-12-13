Snider first-year head coach Riikonen reenergizes surging Panthers basketball

By Chris Ryan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Snider basketball (3-1) has already matched last season’s win total of three under first-year head coach Josh Riikonen.

The long-time assistant coach points to team basketball, as his blueprint for early success.

The Panthers returned the bulk of its production from last season, along with adding an influx of freshmen talent.

