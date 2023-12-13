PIXEL PERFECT: Fort Wayne man’s Christmas light display doubles as charity drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It is the height of the holiday season, and one Fort Wayne man is finding ways to spread the warmth.

Kurt Girardot is a fleet technician with Indiana Michigan Power and has a passion for holiday lights. Each year, his property on Old Lower Huntington Road is beaming with pops of color. He dubs it the “Pixel Perfect Light Show,” which encompasses nearly 14-thousand synchronized LED lights.

It’s a project that Girardot begins planning for in October. But it’s not just the lights that he hopes to share with the community.

Girardot uses the light display to collect pairs of socks for local charities. Last year, he collected more than 600 pairs.

If you are interested in seeing the “Pixel Perfect Light Show,” or are interested in donating a pair of socks, his address is 9219 Old Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne. The show runs from 5:30 to 11 p.m.

All donations made to Girardot's Venmo account will be used to purchase socks for charity. (Provided)

