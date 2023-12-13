Geminids meteor shower set to peak tonight: when and where to see it?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Tonight marks one of the best times to view the Geminids meteor shower, which produces approximately 100-120 meteors per hour at its peak.

Meteors can be spotted during this evening and into the predawn tomorrow, but the best time to watch is between midnight to two AM.

It can be seen near the constellation Gemini, which is directed north/northeast in the night sky.

Geminids Meteor Shower (WPTA)

The good news this year is the viewing conditions are perfect.

The moon will be in a new phase tonight, so the amount of moonlight won’t cause an issue.

Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s. If you plan to watch it, please make sure to bundle up.

Viewing conditions (Geminids meteor shower) (WPTA)

If you plan to check out the display, head to an open area away from light pollution to watch it, as it could be difficult to view in the city.

Resist looking at your phone or any electronic device while watching the shower because your eyes will lose sensitivity to the darkness.

No special equipment is needed to see it because it will be visible to the naked eye, the one thing you will need is some patience.

Geminids Meteor Shower Viewing Tips (WPTA)

