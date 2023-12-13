FWPD says no weapon found at North Side High School following investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - North Side High School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after a student reported seeing someone with a weapon inside the school building.

According to a release sent by Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Director of Communication, a student called 911 saying they saw someone inside with a gun. As police and administrators worked to identify the individual, the school was placed on lockdown.

The person was identified and searched, and no weapon was found. Police and FWCS officials say they are continuing to investigate, but the lockdown has been lifted.

Leaders said they would send additional information as it is available.

