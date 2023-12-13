FWACC seeking donations as part of nationwide ’Taylor Swift Challenge’

FWACC seeking donations as part of nationwide ’Taylor Swift Challenge’
FWACC seeking donations as part of nationwide ’Taylor Swift Challenge’(Provided, staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In honor of the international pop star’s birthday, shelters across the nation are participating in the Taylor Swift Challenge, encouraging fans to donate to local shelters.

On Swift’s 34th birthday, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) leaders are challenging Swifties to celebrate by donating to its Angel Fund. The fund is used to provide critical care to animals who are treated at the center.

Swift was named TIME’s Person of the Year, photographed with her rescue cat, Benjamin Button. FWACC leaders say they were inspired by a shelter in Pennsylvania, which began the challenge to honor Swift while supporting shelters that help cats like Benjamin Button find their forever homes.

FWACC officials say they named Phoenix their ‘Cat of the Year,’ spotlighting his tremendous recovery over the past few months. They say Phoenix came to the shelter in early September in a very fragile state, with burns all over his body.

FWACC Community Relations PIO Abigail Reyes says it took a lot of their Angel donations to get him to a healthy state of mind and body, thanking the community for their help.

Shelter leaders are encouraging Swifties and residents alike to donate $13 to the Angel Fund—symbolizing Swift’s birth date and her favorite number. Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so online here, or by visiting the shelter at 3020 Hillegas Rd.

