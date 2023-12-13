Four bodies found in burning Madison home, ISP says

ISP conducting death investigation in Jefferson County after four bodies were found inside a burning home.
ISP conducting death investigation in Jefferson County after four bodies were found inside a burning home.(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Ind. (WPTA) — Indiana State Police (ISP) officials say they are investigating after the bodies of four people were discovered inside of a burning home late Tuesday afternoon.

ISP says firefighters found the bodies around 4 p.m. after responding to a house fire in Madison on East Telegraph Hill Road. Crews say they attempted life-saving measures but all four people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names and ages have not yet been released. Autopsies will be performed in Hamilton County, Ohio to determine an official cause and manner of death, ISP says.

The fire also remains under investigation at this time.

