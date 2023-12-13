Fort Wayne City Council approves new designated outdoor refreshment areas

By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The issue that was brought to hand had to do with open containers and would allow people to drink outside. Tonight, leaders approved designated outdoor refreshment areas, or as they’re calling it DORA’s.

It does come with some limits such as, allowing only seven DORA spots around the Fort Wayne area. The first one is set to start up next season, but it may be a while before we see the other six.

“This will be a trial to see how not only do the citizen’s handle the responsibility of drinking responsibly outside of a four walled building, but also the impact this will put on our safety, on police and fire,” says Council Woman Sharon Tucker.

The City Council voted unanimously to pass the amendment Tuesday night. Some council members are still skeptical of how it will go.

“Yeah, know I have some concerns. Obviously, there are some liability issues, what do you do when someone has had a little too much to drink,” explains Councilman Geoff Paddock.

The amendment comes with some limits of how big your drink can be and that you can only have two drinks in the DORA at a time. The first outdoor drinking area will be near the landing.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Roof Inn police
Victim of fatal Red Roof Inn shooting identified
Suspect crashes into the new Popeye's building on Illinois Road on Monday, Dec. 11.
FWPD: Suspect arrested after hitting man with car, crashing into Popeyes
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
Funeral services set for beloved Kroger cashier killed in stabbing
Michael Franke
Fort Wayne Komets President, Co-owner Michael Franke dies at 63
FWPD investigating after several shots fired in parking lot of W State Kroger
FWPD investigating after several shots fired in West State Plaza lot Monday

Latest News

Fort Wayne City Council approves designated outdoor refreshment areas
21Alive News at 5:30
12-12-23 PM Forecast with Matt Leach
Huntington County celebrates bridge renovation with ribbon cutting
Huntington County celebrates bridge renovation with ribbon cutting
Huntington County celebrates bridge renovation with ribbon cutting
Huntington County celebrates bridge renovation with ribbon cutting