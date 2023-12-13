Fort Wayne City Council approves new designated outdoor refreshment areas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The issue that was brought to hand had to do with open containers and would allow people to drink outside. Tonight, leaders approved designated outdoor refreshment areas, or as they’re calling it DORA’s.

It does come with some limits such as, allowing only seven DORA spots around the Fort Wayne area. The first one is set to start up next season, but it may be a while before we see the other six.

“This will be a trial to see how not only do the citizen’s handle the responsibility of drinking responsibly outside of a four walled building, but also the impact this will put on our safety, on police and fire,” says Council Woman Sharon Tucker.

The City Council voted unanimously to pass the amendment Tuesday night. Some council members are still skeptical of how it will go.

“Yeah, know I have some concerns. Obviously, there are some liability issues, what do you do when someone has had a little too much to drink,” explains Councilman Geoff Paddock.

The amendment comes with some limits of how big your drink can be and that you can only have two drinks in the DORA at a time. The first outdoor drinking area will be near the landing.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.