COURT DOCS: Sister points to brother as suspect in fatal Villa Capri shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman who initially told police she knew nothing about the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man who was living with her, recanted and told police she saw her brother shoot him, court documents say.

Her brother, 23-year-old Joshua Parrish, now faces a murder charge in the death of Antonio Cortez Harris.

Just before the shooting, the woman’s children told her Uncle Josh was at the door, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Lucas MacDonald. When he came in, she said, Parrish wasn’t his normal playful self with her children, instead asking if everything was OK.

The woman said she didn’t know why he was asking her that.

Parrish then told Harris he needed to speak with outside and the two men left the apartment, court records show. The defendant asked for the woman to come see him and there she saw Harris who asked her to explain that everything was OK.

The woman said she “could hear the fear in his voice” as Harris spoke, court documents say. She pleaded with Parrish, who as holding a gun, telling him everything was OK.

Parrish said, “This could go one of two ways,” his sister told police, and raised his gun.

He then shot Harris twice, walked toward him and shot him again, court records show. The woman said Parrish then raised the gun toward her, something she perceived as a threat, and he then fled the scene.

Police also spoke to two of the women’s children.

One child said he saw Parrish waving a gun at Harris before the shooting but did not see the shooting itself, court documents say. The other child said she saw the shooting, grabbed a baby that was at the residence and ran to her mother’s room to hide.

Parrish spoke to police and said he had not seen his sister in a week, court records show. The defendant said he hadn’t been to her apartment complex since October.

Parrish is being held in the Allen County Jail without bond.

