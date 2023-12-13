City receives $5.6M Safe Streets and Roads for All grant

By WPTA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne city leaders announced they will receive a grant for safer roads.

According to a news release, the city’s Public Works Division was awarded $5.6M for an SS4A, or Safe Streets and Roads for All federal grant.

The release says the funding will go towards improvements for the Broadway and Taylor corridors to address safety issues, including left-turn crashes, pedestrian safety, and speeding.

Officials say proposed improvements include a single-lane roundabout construction, pedestrian refuge islands, and crosswalk visibility improvement.

City leaders say these proposals are aimed at reducing crashes and injuries and calming traffic.

Officials say since 2014, the city has invested more than $297M in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.

