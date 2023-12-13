City leaders announce record infrastructure improvements for 2023

By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne city leaders say the city has a record total in infrastructure improvements in 2023.

Leaders say the city saw nearly $40M in improvements.

Officials say some of the highlights include seven neighborhood street projects, 26 concrete alley replacements, more than 35 miles of road resurfacing, and three bridge projects.

City officials say this is a big change from ten years ago when Mayor Tom Henry (D) said the city could only afford around $7M in repairs per year.

Next year, leaders say the city plans to invest more than $48M into revitalizing more neighborhood roads, sidewalks, alleyways, and trails.

