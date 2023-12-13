Charges filed against Warren dog owner after attack injured elderly man, killed another dog

WARREN, Ind. (WPTA) - The Huntington County Prosecutor has filed charges against a dog owner whose canines attacked an elderly man and his dog last month.

According to court documents, on the night of Nov. 17, Tim Winters was walking his 4-year-old Shih Tzu on a leash down an alley in the 600 block of North Main Street in Warren. That’s when he told police two pit bulls came out of their yard and attacked Winters and his dog. During the attack, his canine was dragged to the back of the owner’s house and killed. Winters was bitten several times, causing lacerations, but turned down medical treatment.

Winters told police that the attack was unprovoked.

The pit bulls belonged to Megan Anderson. In the report, police noted that the fence to contain the pit bulls was only about knee high. Police also described one of the dogs as “vicious.”

During the investigation, police learned the dogs had attacked another person 5 months earlier, when Anderson’s former landlord was bitten in the leg in Huntington. Anderson was later evicted and given a warning by police.

Anderson also lied to police about which of her three dogs was involved in the attack and was not up to date on their vaccines. Police say that Anderson “recklessly failed to take reasonable steps to restrain her dog.”

Megan Anderson is facing two Class C Misdemeanor counts of dog bite liability resulting in injury. A Class C misdemeanor is punishable by a minimum of 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500. Both dogs were removed from the home and taken to a local shelter.

