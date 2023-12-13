Bryan church charged with zoning violations for housing homeless

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Pastor Chris Avell is the head of Dad’s Place, a church he founded off Main St. in Bryan. Over the Summer, Pastor Avell decided to keep the doors open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“We could just open our doors. It’s so easy. We could just open our doors. They’re not hurting anyone,” Pastor Avell said. “I mean, these people have no one. Tony, they have no one to love them and care for them. They’ve been rejected by their families, rejected by their community, and, you know, people have come here and said, ‘Well, why don’t you send them to Florida where it’s warm?’ And it’s like, come on.”

In November 2023, Pastor Avell said the Bryan City Zoning Commission told him Dad’s Place, which does not have bedrooms, could no longer house the homeless. A court filing states the building is zoned as Central Business and people are not allowed to eat, wash clothes, and sleep on the property.

Pastor Avell added that the Fire Marshall pointed out some structural issues he’s working to correct.

In a statement, the Chief of Bryan Police tells 13 Action News, in part: “A reasonable amount of time was given for both the tenant and property owner to fix the issues. Due to the safety of all involved the city moved forward with filing charges.”

Pastor Avell told 13 Action News he’s willing to face those charges for the sake of his mission, adding, “So, we’re here to be the church. We’re not here to play church, we’re here to be the church, and love them and care for them and show them what it looks like to have a God who loves them and cares for them, and is willing to lay down his life for them.”

A court hearing is set for Jan. 4.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.