Amazon employees share concerns about safety at Fort Wayne facility

By Alex Null and Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An Amazon employee who worked alongside a 20-year-old man who died in May while working at the Smith Road facility says better safety protocols could have prevented the young man’s death.

Joshua Tengelitsch has worked for Amazon for more than a year. He worked at the Fort Wayne Amazon Fulfillment Center along Smith Road in May and believes the death of Caes Gruesbeck, who died after his head was caught in a conveyor belt above him, could have been prevented.

Amazon spokesperson Maureen Lynch Vogel said the company has taken corrective actions since Gruesbeck’s death, including affixing appropriate signage to low-clearance areas. She said the incident occurred when Gruesbeck struck his head on an overhead conveyance system while driving a lift, something his training was up-to-date on.

Gruesbeck was working to resolve a jam on the conveyor, wearing appropriate personal protective equipment, with a spotter, Lynch Vogel said.

But Tengelitsch says managers sometimes ignore worker’s concerns, especially about machinery.

“They won’t put a tag on them, they’ll force the employees to work on them even if someone points out ‘hey, this could cause an injury,’” Tengelitsch said.

Lynch Vogel provided a statement speaking to the allegations that employee’s concerns go unheard, saying “There’s nothing more important than our employees’ health and safety, which is why we’re always asking them for their input and feedback. We have multiple ways for employees to share their thoughts and feedback with us, and they’re urged to do so at any time. Further, we make it clear to employees that they’re expected to raise concerns about potential risks or hazards immediately. Employees can do this in various ways that include our Voice of the Associate boards, one-on-one conversations with managers or safety leaders, and within our hazard reporting system. If employees still do not feel heard, they’re encouraged to contact the ethics hotline anonymously.”

Lynch Vogel said in 2022, nearly 200,000 Amazon employees participated in more than 10,000 safety meetings at Amazon sites. The company’s Associate Safety Committees developed nearly 25,000 actions to increase safety at their sites.

Last month, the Indiana Department of Labor fined Amazon $7,000, saying Gruesbeck’s death was the result of a serious safety violation. The department said there wasn’t enough room between two pieces of machinery for the 20-year-old to stand.

Amazon is contesting the state’s findings.

The company sent a statement after Gruesbeck’s death saying, “Our thoughts continue to be with our employee’s family and team at the site. After the tragedy, we immediately closed the facility, notified Indiana OSHA, and began cooperating with their investigation. We can confirm the employee was up to date on all his training, was qualified to run the machinery, and was wearing proper protective equipment at the time of the incident.”

Tengelitsch said he believes better safety protocols could have prevented Gruesbeck’s death.

“He never should have been underneath that conveyor,” Tengelitsch said.

Rosa Garcia-Fuller, who has worked for Amazon for nearly a year, also worked alongside Gruesbeck. She also believes his death was preventable.

“It’s just not fair that his life was turned into a lesson at Amazon,” Garcia-Fuller said.

Both employees say Amazon’s safety policies are clear, but not always enforced.

“We’re supposed to have the backing, so when we go to the manager to talk to them, our leads and safety and our higher-up managers, they’re supposed to back us and enforce these rules with us,” Tengelitsch said. “Instead, they just brushed us away like we were just anybody else.”

“They need to be shown that there’s consequences for their actions,” Garcia-Fuller said. “I’m tired of wasting my breath for them not to listen to what I say.”

