Tuesday morning fatal shooting victim named

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 23-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the person fatally shot Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of Sherman Boulevard.

Nilan Joric Zyan Pearson died from a gunshot wound to the chest, Allen County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Mayes said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. His death has been ruled a homicide.

After the shooting, Pearson was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead early Tuesday. He is the county’s 29th homicide victim of the year and the fourth homicide victim in the county in the last six days.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

UPDATE: 18-year-old arrested in connection to fatal Tuesday morning shooting

