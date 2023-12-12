String of DoorDash robberies tied to alias ‘John Wick’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Court documents for the arrest of an 18-year-old Fort Wayne man show that city police have responded to multiple recent reports of robberies connected to the alias “John Wick.”

Police say they believe Michael Simpson Jr. was part of one of those robberies Thursday when a woman delivering a DoorDash order to his apartment was robbed at gunpoint, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Officer Nicholas Heyerly. The woman said she was met at the door by a man, handed the food to him and he “smirked” at her as she walked back to her car.

Then a man in a ski mask ran around the apartment with a long gun at his hip, she told police.

He demanded money from her, but all she had was cards, court records show. She handed him a single Shipt card and he ran back around the building the way he came.

Police searched the apartment the driver was delivering to, court documents say. There, officers allegedly located the defendant, a Sig Sauer gun underneath a child’s bed, six and a half pills that field tested positive for fentanyl, a ski mask, and a cut-up credit card police believe may be the one stolen from the DoorDash driver.

When police spoke to Simpson, he said his cousin, a football player at Defiance College, purchased the DoorDash for him, court records show. Police spoke to the cousin, who said his nickname is “John Wick,” and he told officers he had ordered the food for his cousin from his dorm room where he had been all day.

The man said he used his teammate’s phone number on the order because he has no working cellphone number, court documents say. The teammate refused to identify himself to the police.

