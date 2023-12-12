Roommate and neighbor of woman shot and killed by FWPD officer searching for answers

By Alex Null
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Carrie Whipple lives down the street from where Dachena Warren-Hill was killed.

BACKGROUND: 20-year-old woman identified in Sunday’s officer-involved shooting

She says she handed this video over to investigators:

It shows Warren-Hill driving a car in the backyard, then turning around heading to the front.

Whipple says the video doesn’t capture the moment the officer opened fire, but it does show the car crossing Winchester Road.

Whipple says what happened that day keeps her up at night.

“Questions need to be answered,” Whipple said. “There needs to be a resolution to this. This is not right, something’s wrong with this situation and it needs to be addressed.”

Warren-Hill’s roommate Trista Byers wants police to release the body camera footage.

She says she initially called 911 because Warren-Hill was trying to get away from her boyfriend at the time.

She says she was inside when she heard gunshots and she ran to help.

“I was yelling on the phone to the operator ‘He just shot her, he just shot her, your officer just shot her’,” Byers said.

A news release from police says a 911 caller said the car “was attempting to run over the officer that had arrived on the scene”.

You can see the release below:

Officer-Involved Shooting Release
Officer-Involved Shooting Release(WPTA)

Whipple and Byers say police should release the video to show exactly what happened.

“Did he have no other choice?” Whipple said.

Police identified the officer involved as Mark Guzman.

A spokesperson for the FWPD says Guzman has returned to work since the shooting. They say he took the mandatory five days off for administrative leave before returning.

