Man dead after Tuesday morning shooting on northwest side

By Jessica Walter
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead around 1:30 Tuesday morning on the city’s northwest side.

The shooting happened at a house on Sherman Boulevard just south of State Boulevard. Police say there was a disturbance that led to the shooting.

Police say the man went to the Speedway gas station across the street where a police officer rendered aid until medics arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FWPD spent the morning searching for surveillance video and interviewing potential witnesses. If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide more updates as they become available.

