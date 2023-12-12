Man arrested in connection to Tuesday car-involved battery at Popeyes

42-year-old Marchello Middleton
42-year-old Marchello Middleton(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with a man being struck by a car and pinned against the Popeyes on Illinois Road.

Marchello Middleton is charged with felony criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of an accident, as well as one count of misdemeanor domestic battery, Sgt. Jeremy Webb, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department, said in a release Tuesday. Middleton allegedly fled the scene and was arrested about an hour after the 2 p.m. incident.

Police say they were dispatched because of a domestic dispute with two men and a woman at Popeyes. They say Marchello then got into a vehicle and struck the other man, pinning him between the car and the fast-food restaurant.

The other man was in non-life-threatening condition after the incident.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Roof Inn police
Victim of fatal Red Roof Inn shooting identified
Suspect crashes into the new Popeye's building on Illinois Road on Monday, Dec. 11.
FWPD: Suspect arrested after hitting man with car, crashing into Popeyes
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
Funeral services set for beloved Kroger cashier killed in stabbing
Michael Franke
Fort Wayne Komets President, Co-owner Michael Franke dies at 63
A memorial is growing outside of the Waynedale Kroger where a beloved cashier was fatally...
COURT DOCS: Suspect admits to returning to Kroger solely to attack cashier

Latest News

Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at the Waynedale Kroger on Dec. 7.
GoFundMe started for family of slain Kroger cashier
Festival of Gingerbread
Final week of the Festival of Gingerbread
Festival of Gingerbread
Festival of Gingerbread
TELL JULIAN: A TRIP TO PHO-SHI
Tell Julian: A Trip to Pho Shi
FWPD investigating after several shots fired in parking lot of W State Kroger
FWPD investigating after several shots fired in West State Plaza lot Monday