Man arrested in connection to Tuesday car-involved battery at Popeyes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with a man being struck by a car and pinned against the Popeyes on Illinois Road.

Marchello Middleton is charged with felony criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of an accident, as well as one count of misdemeanor domestic battery, Sgt. Jeremy Webb, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department, said in a release Tuesday. Middleton allegedly fled the scene and was arrested about an hour after the 2 p.m. incident.

Police say they were dispatched because of a domestic dispute with two men and a woman at Popeyes. They say Marchello then got into a vehicle and struck the other man, pinning him between the car and the fast-food restaurant.

The other man was in non-life-threatening condition after the incident.

