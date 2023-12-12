ISP: One killed in Toll Road crash Tuesday morning

Police believe the semi driver had a medical event, causing him to crash into two other semis
ISP investigating fatal crash on Indiana Toll Road
ISP investigating fatal crash on Indiana Toll Road(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) officers say they are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday morning along the Indiana Toll Road, just west of the Indiana/Ohio Line.

Police say around 8:15 a.m., 73-year-old Edwin Lee Bottelman of Iowa was driving a semi-tractor driving a bulk tank trailer east on I-80/90. They say he was speeding into the toll plaza with no evidence of braking when he crashed into two other semis that were in line.

Upon impact, officers say Bottleman’s truck ran up underneath the second semi he crashed into, causing severe damage to the cab. The 73-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

35-year-old Ahmednoor Siyad, the driver of the second semi Bottleman crashed into, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the first semi that was struck was not injured.

Investigators say they believe Bottleman suffered a medical event, possibly contributing to his loss of control. However, the matter remains under investigation by the Steuben County Coroner’s office.

All drivers involved submitted to chemical testing as required by Indiana law, ISP notes.

