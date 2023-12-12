Indiana Supreme Court responds to Delphi murders suspect’s request

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - For the first time in the Delphi murders investigation, the Indiana Supreme Court has weighed in on the case.

According to affiliate WTHR, the state’s high court denied suspect Richard Allen’s request to make certain documents available to the public and to follow state rules about sealing records.

The justices pointed to a recent ruling for Special Judge Fran Gull, saying it resolved most of the issues Allen raised as well as clarifying the process for sealing court records.

The court is set to hear oral arguments in January on key questions in the investigation. Officials announced on Monday that the court will consider whether to reinstate Allen’s original defense team and whether Gull should be removed from the case.

