Huntington County celebrates bridge renovation with ribbon cutting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington County officials celebrated a $3.5 million bridge renovation with a ribbon cutting on Monday.

The bridge, Bridge #23, was initially built in 1902 and originally renovated in 1962.

Huntington County Commissioner Rob Miller said the bridge is representative of much-needed connections in the community.

“We need to build more bridges as opposed to walls in our civilization,” Miller said. “Bridges are that gap for commerce, for ideas.”

County officials say the reconstruction will improve safety for drivers.

