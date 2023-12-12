GoFundMe started for family of slain Kroger cashier

WAYNEDALE, Ind. (WPTA) - Community members have created a GoFundMe page to benefit the family of the Kroger cashier who was tragically killed while working at the Waynedale store last week.

There was an outpouring of support from community members after the beloved Kroger cashier, 59-year-old Perla Nieto, was fatally stabbed on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Since Thursday, a memorial has been steadily growing outside the Waynedale grocery store. Hundreds gathered at the store Friday evening to hold a candlelight vigil in Nieto’s honor.

Now, a GoFundMe account has been started in coordination with her family to help pay for funeral expenses. You can view the account here.

Organizers also say cards and donations can be brought to the Waynedale store’s Customer Service Desk, located at 7008 Bluffton Rd.

Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at the Waynedale Kroger on Dec. 7. (Provided)

