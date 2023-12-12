FWPD seeing need for school crossing guards

By Jazlynn Bebout
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police say the city is in need of additional school crossing guards.

A release sent by the Fort Wayne Police Department says the starting pay for the job is $16.45. Most guards work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon, about 10 hours a week.

Officers say there are currently several openings in all four of the city’s quadrants, but most positions are for the northeast side.

Anyone interested in applying can visit this website, scroll down to employment, and then click on ‘Adult Crossing Guard’ on the second page to fill out an application.

