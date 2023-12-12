FWPD investigating after several shots fired in West State Plaza lot Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) say they are investigating after several shots were fired in the West State Plaza parking lot Monday afternoon.

Police say multiple residents called 911 and reported hearing several shots fired in the plaza, near Dollar Tree, around 1:30 p.m.

Officers say they believe drivers in two different vehicles fired shots at each other in the parking lot before taking off. No injuries were reported in the incident, police say.

Investigators say they are combing through witness accounts and surveillance video to piece together what happened.

