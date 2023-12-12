FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s the final week of the Festival of Gingerbread at the History Center.

It’s the 38th year for the annual festival and History Center executive director, Todd Pelfrey, says the turnout has been great and they’ve already hosted over 9,000 guests. They also have 140 individual gingerbread creations, which is the third most in the festival’s history.

It’s also a great revenue source for the History Center. Pelfrey tells us it makes up about one-fifth of their annual revenues. He says it’s grown so much in the past 38 years and he’s happy to be a part of it.

“It’s always incredible to see the individual creations come in just knowing how much imagination, creativity and skill have gone into each one of these gingerbread works of art,” says Pelfrey.

You can attend the Festival of Gingerbread for the rest of this week at any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. This Sunday, December 17th is the final day it will be open.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.