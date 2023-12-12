City touts over $40M in neighborhood infrastructure upgrades in 2023

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The mayor’s office celebrated a record of over $40 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements for the year on Tuesday.

Mayor Henry joined leaders of the Public Works Division Tuesday morning to discuss the investments and spotlight the North Triangle neighborhood improvement project—one of this year’s major investments.

The neighborhood, located north of downtown by North Side High School, saw improvements from reconstructed concrete streets and curbs to upgraded sidewalks and curb ramps to meet ADA requirements.

Leaders say all four quadrants of the city saw similar improvements through investments in sidewalks, street lighting, concrete street reconstruction, asphalt resurfacing, chip and seal, trials, alleys, and bridges.

City leaders gave the following 2023 project highlights, you can view a full list below:

  • 2 arterial rehabilitation projects
  • 7 neighborhood street rehabilitation projects
  • 35.7 miles of contracted asphalt resurfacing (including several multi-lane arterials)
  • 9 miles of in-house asphalt resurfacing
  • 28 projects in study, design, permitting or land acquisition stage
  • 3 bridge rehabilitation/replacement projects
  • 4 brick alley/street repair projects
  • 26 concrete alley replacements
  • 2 new sidewalk construction projects
  • 2 new trail projects
  • 9 traffic projects
  • 7.2 miles of chip and seal to asphalt conversions
  • Veterans Memorial Bridge rehabilitation project, carried over from 2022

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

