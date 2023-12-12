18-year-old arrested in connection to fatal Tuesday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of Sherman Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Charles Sauge Blair has been charged with murder in connection to the death of 23-year-old Nilan Zoric Zyan Pearson of Fort Wayne, said Sgt. Jeremy Webb, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department. Pearson died from a gunshot wound to the chest and his death has been ruled a homicide, Allen County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Mayes said in a release Tuesday afternoon.

Blair was taken into custody at about noon Tuesday, less than 12 hours after Pearson was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The city police’s Homicide Unit was assisted in the arrest by the Gang and Violent Crime Unit, the Vice and Narcotics Unit, the Aerial Support Unit and the Uniform Operations Division. He is being held at the Allen County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.