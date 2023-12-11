Victim of fatal Red Roof Inn shooting identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 26-year-old Chicago man was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting at the Red Roof Inn Saturday afternoon.

Keelin Woods died from a gunshot wound to the torso, Allen County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Mayes announced. His death has been ruled a homicide.

He is the 28th homicide victim in Allen County this year.

Wood was taken to an area hospital after shooting in “critical condition, imminent death.”

Tommy Gray, 21, has been arrested on preliminary charges of murder, attempted murder and leaving the scene in connection to the shooting. He is being held in Louisville, Kentucky pending extradition.

Watch our previous report below:

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.