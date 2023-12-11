Two escape apartment fire on city's north side

By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two people escaped an apartment fire on the city’s north side Sunday evening.

Fire officials say the fire happened in the 3900 block of Newport Avenue just after 6:20 p.m.

Crews say the fire was in a first-floor apartment and were able to put the fire out in a little more than ten minutes.

Emergency crews say a cat was reported missing but was later found unharmed and returned to its owner.

Fire officials say there was heavy smoke damage and moderate fire and water damage, and officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

