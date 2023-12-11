project.ME Recovery Drop-In Center grand opening

By Olivia Fletter
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne’s first Recovery Drop-In center will open this week.

We understand project.ME is an initiative to strengthen support systems, offer mentoring and empowerment for those struggling with substance use disorders and mental health issues.

Staff at the center say they’ve been providing services since 2019 and the launch of this new center marks an expansion of their outreach efforts.

The grand opening will happen Friday afternoon at 1.

It includes guided tours of the facility at 2305 Broadway, which will be operational weekdays from 9 to 5.

