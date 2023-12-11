One escapes house fire on city’s south side Sunday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Emergency crews were at the scene of a house fire early Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of McCormick Avenue a little before 1:20 p.m.

A news release says one person was inside the home at the time and safely evacuated. Crews say a cat was rescued and reunited with its owner.

Fire officials say the fire came from a motorhome near one of the homes, and the fire was put out in nearly nine minutes.

There was minor damage from the fire, and the official cause is still under investigation.

