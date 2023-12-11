Miami County sheriff’s deputy injured in single-vehicle crash

Police said “a dynamic shift in vehicle weight” caused Sgt. Nathan Freeman to lose control of his vehicle Sunday afternoon.
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Miami County sheriff’s deputy is said to be in stable condition after a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Indiana State Police Peru Post, Miami County Sheriff Department Sgt. Nathan Freeman, 47, was on duty and going northbound on County Road 150 East, near the intersection of County Road 300 South, around 4 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Police said Freeman had just turned around and was trying to catch up to a vehicle for a traffic violation. Still, as his patrol car — a 2020 Dodge Durango SUV — crossed the intersection, police said, “There was a dynamic shift in vehicle weight,” which caused Freeman to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then spun sideways into a ditch on the east side of the road, went over a culvert, and hit a tree, coming to a rest on the driver’s side.

Police said Freeman was injured and trapped in the vehicle for an extended period as Peru firefighters worked to get him out.

Freeman was then airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” to his legs, police said.

According to police, Freeman wore his seatbelt when the crash and the vehicle’s airbags were properly deployed.

