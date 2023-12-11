Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders is participating in the Adams Elementary toy drive

By Meg Roessler
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders is participating in the Adams Elementary toy drive. The school sent out a flyer to local businesses to help families of children who are facing hardships this holiday season.

Tabitha Gray, owner of Mancino’s on Coliseum, expressed the excitement she feels when given opportunities to help the community.

“I think it’s important to find something, some way that you can give back to your community. Our community supports us all year round, and we need to be able to support others. So, every year I look for something that I can do.”

Tabitha Gray, owner of Mancino's Pizza and Grinders

There is even a tasty exchange for donating a new and unwrapped toy – a free order of their garlic cheese bread in return!

But keeping the holiday magic alive for the children of Adams Elementary remains the goal. Information about participating in the toy drive is in the flyer sent out by Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Adams Elementary toy drive flyer
Adams Elementary toy drive flyer(Adams Elementary)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial is growing outside of the Waynedale Kroger where a beloved cashier was fatally...
COURT DOCS: Suspect admits to returning to Kroger solely to attack cashier
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Michael Franke
Fort Wayne Komets President, Co-owner Michael Franke dies at 63
Red Roof Inn police
Police investigating shooting at Red Roof Inn on Coliseum Boulevard
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
Funeral services set for beloved Kroger cashier killed in stabbing

Latest News

Graduates of drug court program express gratitude
Graduates of drug court program express gratitude
Graduates of drug court program express gratitude
Suspect crashes into the new Popeye's building on Illinois Road on Monday, Dec. 11.
FWPD: Suspect arrested after hitting man with car, crashing into Popeye’s
Suspect arrested after hitting man with car, crashing into Popeye’s building
Arrest made in fatal Red Roof Inn shooting
Arrest made in fatal Red Roof Inn shooting