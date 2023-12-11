FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders is participating in the Adams Elementary toy drive. The school sent out a flyer to local businesses to help families of children who are facing hardships this holiday season.

Tabitha Gray, owner of Mancino’s on Coliseum, expressed the excitement she feels when given opportunities to help the community.

“I think it’s important to find something, some way that you can give back to your community. Our community supports us all year round, and we need to be able to support others. So, every year I look for something that I can do.”

There is even a tasty exchange for donating a new and unwrapped toy – a free order of their garlic cheese bread in return!

But keeping the holiday magic alive for the children of Adams Elementary remains the goal. Information about participating in the toy drive is in the flyer sent out by Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Adams Elementary toy drive flyer (Adams Elementary)

