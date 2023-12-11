Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Villa Capri Apartments

23-year-old Joshua Parrish
23-year-old Joshua Parrish(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Fort Wayne Police Department announced an arrest in last week’s fatal shooting at an area apartment complex.

Police say the shooting happened in the Villa Capri Apartments around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Officers say Antonio Cortez Harris, 31, was found in a hallway inside an apartment building with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the coroner ruled his death a homicide.

On Monday, police announced they arrested 23-year-old Joshua Parrish in the shooting. They say he was taken into custody Monday morning during a traffic stop near S Anthony Blvd. and Simons Street.

Parrish currently faces one count of murder.

Watch our previous report below.

