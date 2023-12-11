Kate’s Kart partnering with Barnes & Noble for holiday book drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Kate’s Kart is partnering with both Barnes & Noble locations in Fort Wayne for a holiday book drive.

The book drive began in November and it runs until December 31st.

If you go to the Barnes & Noble locations there’s a wall with books Kate’s Kart needs and you can purchase them and they’ll give them to Kate’s Kart.

Kate’s Kart services 23 hospitals in northeast Indiana and they give out about 5,000 books this month to kids in the hospital.

Executive director of Kate’s Kart, Krista Layman, says they are asking for books for all ages from babies to young adults in the hospital.

“Unfortunately with December, as much joy as there is with the holidays there’s a lot of sicknesses, a lot of respiratory illnesses and we’re seeing a lot of young kids, especially those babies who were in the NICU this summer whose lung capacity just isn’t able to deal with the germs this year so they end up in the hospital with RSV or respiratory gunk,” says Layman.

The Barnes & Noble at Thomas Road told 21Alive that even though the book drive technically ends December 31st, they will take donations for Kate’s Kart year-round if you can’t make it by the end of the year.

You can also go to this link and donate to Kate’s Kart directly.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.