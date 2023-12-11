Hanukkah celebration to be held at Promenade Park Monday
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Hanukkah holiday season is here, and a special celebration of Jewish culture will be held Monday evening.
Organizers with the Chabad Jewish Center are set to hold a giant menorah lighting.
Center officials say this is the second year for the event, which also includes a magic show and music.
The event is free to the public and is held Monday evening at 5:30 at the Promenade Park Pavilion.
