Graduates of drug court program express gratitude

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 37 graduates accepted their diplomas Monday, all part of this year’s drug court program in Allen County.

Graduates like Deuwayne Metz say they’re grateful.

“From the time I entered my first treatment, I was broken, and I was ready just to hand it over to God and let him take the wheel and it seems to have worked for me,” Metz said. “I’m 16 months sober now.”

Metz says the program gave him a new perspective on life.

“I learned that I can ask for help,” Metz said. “There’s always that pride there, you’re not supposed to ask for help, don’t care. If I want to ask for help now, I have a support group.”

Graduate Tyrone Cole says he turned to drugs and alcohol as an easy solution to life’s problems.

He says his mindset has changed.

“I don’t need drugs and alcohol to do what I need to do in life,” Cole said.

Graduates shook hands with each member of the drug court program team.

Metz says it was a fitting end to a long journey.

“They’ve been the ones behind me for these last 16 months and when I was pushed in the corner, and they’ve been the ones helping me,” Metz said. “When I was pushed in the corner, they gave me the opportunity and the second chance at life, so it felt really good.”

