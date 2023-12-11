FWPD: Suspect arrested after hitting man with car, crashing into Popeye’s

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) say a man is in custody after a fight led to a crash at a new fast food restaurant on Illinois Road.

Officers were called on reports of a battery at the Popeye’s on Illinois Road, across from Jefferson Pointe, just after 2 p.m.

Police tell us there was a domestic disturbance involving two men and a woman outside of the restaurant’s entrance. They say the argument escalated, and one of the men got into a car and drove into the other man, pinning him between the car and the restaurant.

The man who was hit was taken to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The suspect then drove away from the crash and ditched his car nearby. Police tell us after a search using drone and K-9 units, he was taken into custody near Hillegas and Illinois roads. FWPD has not identified the suspect at this time.

Officials say the restaurant is temporarily closed.

