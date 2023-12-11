Funeral services set for beloved Kroger cashier killed in stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Funeral services are set for the 59-year-old woman police say was stabbed and killed while working at the Waynedale Kroger last week.

Leaders with Divine Mercy Funeral Home say visitation services for Perla Nieto are as follows:

2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave.

6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave.

10-11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, 518 E Dewald St.



Nieto’s funeral service will then take place immediately following Thursday’s visitation at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, with her burial in the Catholic Cemetery.

“Perla Alicia G. Nieto, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Perla was born in Mercedes TX on September 28, 1964, the daughter of the late Jose “Garcita” Garza and Antonia Flores Garza. She graduated from Mercedes High School with the Class of ’83 and went on to earn her degree from Pan American University. Perla married Jose J. Nieto on August 8, 1992, who survives along with their children, Crystal Amanda (Brian) Wasson of Fort Wayne, Jose D. Nieto (Jr.) of Fort Wayne and (Capt.) Patrick Aniceto Nieto, stationed with the US Army at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; grandchildren, Arabella Marie Durato of Kokomo, and Bria Lissette Wasson, Christopher Aniceto Wasson, Maddison Alicia Nieto and Felix Evander Nieto, all in Fort Wayne. Perla is also survived by her mother, Antonia F. Garza of Mercedes TX; brother, J. Andrew Garza of Edinburg TX; sister, Cynthia C. Garza of Austin TX; several nieces & nephews, including Ryan Garza of San Antonio TX, Austin Garza of Austin TX and many, many friends. Perla was employed as a front-end supervisor for Kroger Co. at their Waynedale store. She was deeply rooted in the community, and everyone loved her. Perla always had a smile or a little gift for everyone; she was always positive, supportive and had a contagious laugh. She was devout in her faith and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She enjoyed travel, taking photos and always bringing shells or other mementos home as keepsakes. She liked “church” bingo and calling in to K105 for contests; she was an avid fan of George Strait and the Dallas Cowboys, but her greatest joy in life was her family, attending their games and events whenever possible, and always bragging on her grandchildren. She was a wonderful, kind and caring wife, mother, and grandmother, who will be dearly missed.”

Divine Mercy Funeral Home officials say the family’s preferred memorials are at Riley Children’s Hospital or Humane Fort Wayne.

30-year-old Jermard J. Lewis was arrested for murder Thursday afternoon in connection with the killing.

Kroger officials closed the store through Saturday morning, saying they were using the time to “pause, reflect, and pay our respects to a life that significantly contributed to our store’s success and the happiness of our customers.”

Hundreds of community members gathered at the store Friday evening to hold a candlelight vigil in Nieto’s honor:

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.