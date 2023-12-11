Funeral services set for beloved Kroger cashier killed in stabbing

“Perla always had a smile or a little gift for everyone; she was always positive, supportive and had a contagious laugh,” the woman’s obituary reads.
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Funeral services are set for the 59-year-old woman police say was stabbed and killed while working at the Waynedale Kroger last week.

Leaders with Divine Mercy Funeral Home say visitation services for Perla Nieto are as follows:

  • 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13
    • at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave.
  • 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13
    • at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave.
  • 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14
    • Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, 518 E Dewald St.

Nieto’s funeral service will then take place immediately following Thursday’s visitation at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, with her burial in the Catholic Cemetery.

Divine Mercy Funeral Home officials say the family’s preferred memorials are at Riley Children’s Hospital or Humane Fort Wayne.

30-year-old Jermard J. Lewis was arrested for murder Thursday afternoon in connection with the killing.

Kroger officials closed the store through Saturday morning, saying they were using the time to “pause, reflect, and pay our respects to a life that significantly contributed to our store’s success and the happiness of our customers.”

Hundreds of community members gathered at the store Friday evening to hold a candlelight vigil in Nieto’s honor:

