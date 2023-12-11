Fantasy of Lights offers free admission for nursing home residents

By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights is underway at Franke Park, and officials say they have select nights with special themes for free entry.

Staff members say since they love residents cared for in facilities, they have designated Monday night as “Nursing Home Night.”

Officials say any logo-branded nursing home vehicle will get in for free.

December 31 is the last day for the event.

